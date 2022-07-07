Stefanik, Stec, Castelli on guns

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her challenger Matt Castelli and State Senator Dan Stec all sent press releases Monday that talked about guns.

Rep. Stefanik denounced New York legislation enacted over the weekend that looks to curb the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down the Empire State’s long-standing high threshhold for letting people carry guns.

Governor “Kathy Hochul and her radical Far-Left Democrat allies in Albany are shredding the Constitution as their most recent gun ban bill immediately classifies the tens of thousands of law-abiding gun owners in the Adirondack Park as felons,” the Congresswoman wrote.

“This unconstitutional legislation states that a person is guilty of criminal possession of a firearm, rifle or shotgun in a sensitive location when such person possesses a firearm, rifle or shotgun in or upon a sensitive location.”

“The unconstitutional bill goes on to define ‘a sensitive location shall mean public parks.’ This is a direct attack on the law-abiding and patriotic citizens of the North Country and Adirondack Park.

“I will always stand up for my constituents as radical politicians like Kathy Hochul and downstate Democrats attack the Constitution and our Upstate values.”

Mr. Castelli — in a release first pledging to support legislation that protects the right to an abortion…across the country” and to “passing the Equality Act” and to “fight to stop efforts to strip members of the LGBTQ+ community of their rights” — also wrote: “I will always protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners — hunters, sportsmen and women, and folks who want to protect their families and their communities — to keep and bear arms safely and responsibly.”

Mr. Castelli also urged: “I will always support the rights of parents, kids, and communities to feel safe from gun violence. Let’s unify our efforts on the areas of wide agreement that will make a measurable difference in our safety without infringing upon Second Amendment rights.

State Senator Dan Stec blasted “Legislative Democrats that passed the ‘Concealed Carry Improvement Act.’”

“In its haste to respond to the Supreme Court’s rejection of the state’s prior concealed carry law,” Mr. Stec wrote, “the Governor and legislative leaders criminalized all guns from being carried on park property.

“In doing so, the approximately 130,000 people living on the 6 million acres that comprise the Adirondack Park lands are at risk for felony charges for merely owning a shotgun or rifle.”

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved