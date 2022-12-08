Stefanik campaign: $20,000 stolen in mail

Chronicle Staff Writer Zander Frost writes: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s office said that nearly $20,000 in donations to her campaign were stolen in “repeated targeted mail theft.”

A release said the theft “also—and more alarmingly—has exposed hundreds of Congresswoman Stefanik’s campaign supporters to potential identity theft or financial fraud.”



Alex DeGrasse, Team Elise Executive Director, told The Chronicle that four thefts of checks sent from Glens Falls to their treasurer in Virginia occurred, first in June, then October and November.

Mr. DeGrasse said they regularly send money in this manner, and “we’ve never had a problem in eight years.”

He said the packages had information that could identify them as sent by the Stefanik campaign.

A letter Mr. DeGrasse shared from the U.S. Postal Investigative Service said one theft took place in Memphis at a FedEx hub, which is contracted by the USPS.

The campaign said its legal representation sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “demanding immediate action regarding the repeated security failures by the USPS or its contractors.”

Mr. DeGrasse added, “we don’t want to scare people — we have faith in the mail.”

