Bill Gates Diner returns; Bolton goal, put it ‘back on wheels’ as mobile history

“The Bolton Historical Museum is welcoming home a pillar of life to Bolton Landing; a trolley/diner that was the quintessential gathering place for residents and tourists alike: the iconic Bill Gates Diner,” began a press release from Glenn A. Long, Phd, the museum’s Interim Executive Director.

“Beloved as a daily destination due to its congenial atmosphere, and unique history, the diner served the Bolton community for over 50 years — from the 1930s through 1980s. And now we are bringing her home to serve again, for years to come in new and imaginative ways!”

Dr. Long is quoted: “To me, the diner’s real value is in its repurposing; getting it back on wheels. Then we can take the diner wherever it can best represent the Town and the Museum, whether that is a parade, a festival, or a farmer’s market; wherever it can be a vector for new engagements and experiences.”



The release said that the diner began as a Hudson Valley Railway trolley in the 1890s, “providing passenger service between Saratoga Springs and Warrensburg…The trolley network initially consisted of horse-drawn cars in 1885, and by the 1890s the line was electrified to include trolleys like our diner.

“In 1937, Chris and George Liapes purchased the trolley and converted it into a diner. And in 1949, Bill and Dawn Gates purchased it, naming it the “Bill Gates Diner,” serving the residents and visitors to Bolton Landing until 1981.

“One of only 11 trolley-to-diner conversions known to still exist in America, in 1989, it received a detailed restoration, and was donated to the Adirondack Museum. And, now, after 33 years on exhibit at the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake and the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum in Plattsburgh, our beloved trolley car diner is set to return home to Bolton Landing thanks to the Historical Society of the Town of Bolton and Bolton Historical Museum.”



Dr. Long was quoted: “We’re not bringing her home to put her in storage, but to seize an opportunity: to find new ways for her to bring people together.”

The release said “an $8,500 #GoFundMe campaign has been launched to…cover the costs of transportation and ancillary expenses in its transit from Plattsburgh, and in preparation for the Museum putting the diner’s next iteration into action.

“Once the diner has been transported, the Museum will develop a proposal for the diner’s reconditioning and repurposing; a proposal that will then be presented to appropriate funding sources.



“To participate in the Museum’s #GoFundMe campaign transportation phase, type this link into your browser: https://gofund.me/2245357e. 100% of all donations go to the Bolton Historical Museum and into a dedicated fund for the care and management of the diner….

“Contributions to the Diner Fund can also be made by check directly to the Bolton Historical Museum at P O Box 441, Bolton Landing, NY 12814. For additional information, please contact Dr. Long at glenn@boltonhistoricalmuseum.org or (518) 791-7572.

