St. Mary’s school joins Adirondack League, growing sports program

By Caroline Martindale, Chronicle Staff Writer

St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School — which goes to 8th grade — will play in the Adirondack League of New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Section II for the 2024-25 athletic season.

“We became official members of Section II two months ago,” Angela Cugini-Girard, St. Mary’s Athletic Director, told The Chronicle.

“So we get to play the smaller schools in the Adirondack League like North Warren, Schroon Lake, Warrensburg and some of the other private schools.”

Adirondack League schools also include Argyle, Bolton, Corinth, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Granville, Hadley Luzerne, Hartford, Lake George, Salem, and Whitehall.

“I don’t know why they were never a part of it before I took over. But that took about 12 months to get that all approved,” said Ms. Cugini-Girard.

St. Mary’s previously was part of Friends and Neighbors — a group of schools who may compete with, but are not members of, NYSPHSAA. She said the school would schedule out of district games with anyone available.

Officially joining the Adirondack League is one of many plans Ms. Cugini-Girard has for St. Mary’s athletics.

“My goal is to expand over the next couple of years and add one sport per season.” She mentioned a future volleyball team. “As enrollment gets better, we can add more sports.”

Fortunately for the athletic department enrollment at the school is on the rise.

Father Scott VanDerveer told The Chronicle, St. Mary’s anticipates 125 students in grades K-8 for the 2024-2025 academic year — a 25% increase. Eighth grade will return in the fall.

What does this mean for the athletes? “I can also put modified teams in now,” said Ms. Cugini-Girard. “I can put seventh and eighth graders on their own team and have them play an Adirondack League school.” There will also be a combined fourth and fifth grade team and a sixth-grade team.

“It all depends on skill level,” she said. “There may be a combined 4/5/6 and then a 7/8. Or if the sixth graders are good enough, they can go up to [modified].”

This year, the school’s goal is to keep soccer, basketball and track and field going. There are already 14 scheduled games for middle school soccer athletes.

“We are building a great little program,” Ms. Cugini-Girard said. “Kids that are part of it really enjoy it.

“It’s a process, but my goal is to be able to add more sports and have the middle schoolers be able to compete at a competitive level whether it be within the Adirondack league as a St. Mary’s team or merging with another local school.”

