NAMIC reunion drew hundreds

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Rob Rossell and Bob Higley were having a glass of wine or more last Christmas talking about old times when they were executives at NAMIC, the medical device manufacturer that Phil Morse founded in Glens Falls in 1969.

The idea arose, “Let’s have a reunion.”

They called Phil the next day — he was more than receptive. Rob and Bob had anticipated maybe 75 attendees.

When the reunion finally took place last Saturday on the grounds of the former NAMIC headquarters (now owned by Praxis), hundreds came.



It’s a poignant time in Phil Morse’s life. Sue, his wife of 57 years, the Glens Falls native who attracted him here in the first place, passed away on July 2. Phil is 83.

In a short speech to his fellow NAMIC alums, Phil said, “I first came to Glens Falls in 1966….There was a Christmas party. My future wife wanted me to go…and I didn’t want to go. Finally after being badgered a long time I said, okay I’ll go.

“At that party I met a guy named Walt Reichert, vice-president for marketing for USCI, a firm here in town [now BD, on Bay Road]. I was working in Boston for Liberty Mutual insurance company. and I didn’t like what I was doing.

“I spent the whole night, four hours, talking to Walter about a job at U.S. Catheter….I left Liberty and I came here. That’s fork of the road number one.

“Fork in the road number two comes in 1968. when I’m making a sales call at Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. It was Friday afternoon, two o’clock. I made my presentation to the nurse. And she said, ‘Would you like to see the procedure?’ I thought it was a great opportunity to develop a relationship with the nurse….

“Well, the patient came in, all the equipment’s on the table and the doctor tried to put the fluids through the manifold and nothing would go through it. He threw it down, replaced it, went through with the procedure and left the room….

“I asked the nurse, can I take that apart and find out why it didn’t work…By the time I got back to Cleveland I went up to my office and did a drawing [of a better device] and sent it back to the company here. Long story short…I got formal notice that they weren’t gonna do anything with it. So I talked to Sue and I said I’d like to go into business. So we started.”

The Morse Manifold propelled North American Instrument Corporation to huge success, employing many hundreds of people in Glens Falls. Phil sold NAMIC to Pfizer in 1994 for $164-million. His share was approximately half, which enabled him to buy part ownership of his beloved Boston Red Sox. NAMIC continued under subsequent owners.

Phil told the crowd of lately happening upon a broadcast of It’s A Wonderful Life on the radio. He said he sat in his car for 20 minutes to hear it through.

“This party reminds me of Uncle Billy bringing in the basket full of money to restore George Bailey’s belief that he’d lived a good life through helping others.

“This basket today is filled with love and deep emotions from so many it makes me weep. I was very fortunate. I did have a wonderful life, thanks to everyone here. I love you guys.”

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved