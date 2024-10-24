Sports roundup

In boys soccer, Glens Falls (10-6) won it second straight Foothills Council championship with a 1-0 win over Queensbury Friday. Bolton-Warrensburg (16-0) won its third straight Adirondack League title Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Corinth.

In girls soccer, Lake George (12-2-2) captured its first Adirondack League title since 2021 Saturday with a 1-0 win over a Bolton-Warrensburg team that was going for its third straight championship.

In volleyball, the South Glens Falls girls (12-0) won the Foothills Council championship Thursday against Queensbury by a score of 25-16, 25-14, 25-23.

In the Adirondack League, Lake George leads at 13-1. Fort Edward is second at 11-3, Hartford third at 9-3.

The Queensbury girls swimming team continued its near-decade-long run of dominance by winning its eighth straight Foothills Council title with an 85-61 victory over Gloversville-Mayfield-Fonda.

Queensbury boys golf team won its first Section II golf title since 2002 at the Fairways of Halfmoon, beating runner-up Ichabod Crane by two strokes. Brodie LaNoir won the Class B individual title by a stroke, shooting a 41-39—80.

In girls golf, South Glens Falls freshman Hayden Knapp won the Section II title at Hiland Park Country Club Friday by eight strokes. She shot a two-day total of 1-under 143. Glens Falls twins Maddie and Morgan Oliver, also freshmen, finished fifth and seventh, respectively, to qualify for the State Girls Golf Tournament in June. Maddie shot a two-day total of 161, Morgan shot 165.

In football, Queensbury senior quarterback Zavry Ward threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns in the Spartans’ 41-12 home win over South Glens Falls Friday. Both the yardage and the touchdowns were single-game school records. Ward has 26 career TD passes, the most in school history.

The Spartans (4-3) wrap up the regular season Friday at 7 p.m. at Ballston Spa (3-4). South Glens Falls fell to 1-6. The Bulldogs’ last game is Friday at 7 p.m. at “home” against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (5-2). The game is at Schuylerville because South High’s new turf stadium is under construction. — Ben Westcott

