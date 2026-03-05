South Glens Falls: Southy’s closes

Southy’s Pizzeria & Ice Cream in South Glens Falls has closed, a post in the Grow Moreau community Facebook page said.

“This is not a decision that we took lightly,” owner Paul Armstrong wrote in the comments. “We love this community. We will miss serving you!”

He took over the restaurant seven months ago from Dave and Rachel Prehoda, who had bought it from founders Tim and Christie Dickinson.

“We were looking forward to serving the community, being involved in the [South High Marathon Dance], and giving to whomever was in need while earning a profit just like the Dickinsons did,” Mr. Armstrong wrote. “They were wonderful to the community.”

He noted that “We had to close temporarily due to heating issues just after the Super Bowl. The heating and electrical issues that forced us to close a couple days prior to that were just too much.”

“Unfortunately some more things came to light and we no longer feel it’s a feasible or viable option for our business ventures and more importantly for our family moving forward,” he said.

He concluded the post with “For pizza, I recommend Beans Country Store. It’s a short drive to Queensbury, but worth it. Support a SGF family by patronizing them and get some great food.”

