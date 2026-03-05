Sorrentino’s Deli in South Glens Falls is for sale

Sorrentino’s Deli & Market in South Glens Falls is for sale, posted Realize Brokers, which has the listing.

“The property itself has a lot of versatility,” Realize’s Nic Ketter said in a YouTube video. “Somebody could come in and create a couple different spaces that could produce income, or of course you could continue the market as it’s running and revamp it, put your own style on it, and make it your own.”

He said owner Rich Sorrentino, who opened the store in 2005, is “an amazing person” who’s “built an incredible business. We have all the financials that we can share with you on his business. The numbers are good, and with a signed NDA we can send them your way if you’re looking at potentially buying this business.”

In the video, Mr. Sorrentino said, “We carry a lot of product,” noting the store is “pretty well full.”

“We carry a huge selection of deli meats, as well as a full line of Boars Head meats. We try to have a little bit of domestic groceries. We definitely have a lot of imported groceries.”

“We do some wholesaling to pizzerias and stuff like that,” he added. “They order sausage.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “We bake our own sub rolls,” and said the deli sells around 150 subs a day during the week and 200 a day on weekends.

In the video, he stops by the cookie section and remarks, “People like their cookies in South Glens Falls. Let me tell you.”

The original Sorrentino’s store in Clifton Park recently closed after 30 years.

— Ben Westcott

