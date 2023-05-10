Sold! Lake George A&W for $605K

The Lake George A&W has sold for $605k, realtor Mitchell Muroff told The Chronicle. Hao Yang has purchased the 2208 Route 9 business from Wayne Pelak/CKHSW Corp.

Mr. Muroff said Mr. Yang is a restaurant owner in the Albany area who intends to keep operating as an A&W.

Mr. Yang has completed the brand’s franchise course “and is putting renovations into it now,” Mr. Muroff added.

It’s the second time the business has changed hands in around a year.

Mr. Muroff said shortly after the 2022 purchase, Mr. Pelak “had some health issues and staffing issues that made him decide to retire shortly after he acquired the property.”

A listing said, “The A&W Restaurant has been a family friendly mainstay in Lake George since 1959.”

“The majority of the business comes in the summer months, and so there’s plenty of time to take off and enjoy the off season,” it added.

Mr. Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented the seller and Richard Blake represented the buyer.