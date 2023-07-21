Shooting on Pershing Ave, Queensbury

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning at 10:27 am, it “was called to 13 Pershing Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a person, or persons, with stab or gunshot wounds. The residence and immediate area were secured and it was quickly determined that there were no concerns for public safety relating to this incident.”

“The incident involves one suspect who shot persons at the residence and then used a firearm to take his own life. The victims were known to the suspect and again the Sheriff’s Office does not have any concerns for public safety relating to this event. The names and statuses of the victims are not being released at this time.”

“Sheriff’s Office members are diligently investigating the incident and additional information will be released as the investigation continues.”