Lake George Battlefield unveils restored battle diorama

Chronicle Summer Staff Hannah Hughes writes: The Lake George Battlefield Visitor Center unveiled a restored diorama on Tuesday, July 11, that depicts “General James Abercromby’s 15,000-man flotilla departing the head of Lake George in 1758 on its way to a disastrous defeat by the French at Ticonderoga.”

The diorama was originally created in the 1950s for the Adirondack Museum (now the Adirondack Experience).



“This is a battle that’s been spoke of for generations…They say that there were so many bateaux on the lake in the South Basin that were going to Ticonderoga that you could not see the water,” said Lake George Town councilwoman Marisa Muratori at the unveiling.

“It was an extraordinary moment in history and I think this is beautifully depicted,” she added.

Board of Trustees President John DiNuzzo, said the Battlefield and Visitor Center are important because it “reinforces a lot about America and a lot about the region.”

He said it serves as “a common denominator to tell people all the things that have happened in Lake George.”



The event served as a thank you to benefactors who have contributed to both the diorama and the Visitor Center itself.

These included the Adirondack Experience, Fort William Henry, The Battlefield Alliance Board of Trustees, and Representatives of the Town of Lake George, who helped fund the diorama renovation.

Parks and Trails New York was also honored for awarding the Lake George Battlefield Alliance with a $50,000 grant, allowing them to hire their first employee.

The Visitor Center is located in the Lake George Park Commission building at 75 Fort George Road in Lake George.

In summer, the Visitor Center is open Friday thru Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It hosts Native American artifacts, a 1758 Bateau loaned by the New York State Museum, an 18th century replica cannon loaned by Fort William Henry, and more. Go to lakegeorgebattlefield.org for more information.

