SHMD: Parking, shuttles & traffic

Due to the size of this year’s South High Marathon Dance,” as it returns to the High School for the first time since Covid, and welcomes back the public — on a limited basis at the High School and also at Tanglewood Elementary School — the district implemented the following parking and traffic flow procedures.

Note: Specific questions regarding parking at the High School, designated parking areas, and bus shuttles should be emailed to the Marathon Dance Parking Supervisors at parking@shmd.org

Shuttle bus parking areas

Shuttle parking for Marathon Dance volunteers and for spectators will be available at the following locations:

South Glens Falls United Methodist Church at 15 Maplewood Pakway

Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center at 166 Saratoga Avenue

Mr. Bill’s Carhop at 1720 Route 9

The First Baptist Church at 1721 Route 9.

There is NO shuttle parking at Tanglewood Elementary School this year.

How to shuttle

Friday, March 3, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and again after the conclusion of the Marathon Finale.

When parking at a satellite site, the committee suggests you get out of your vehicle and wave to the bus as it cycles through the parking lot, to be sure the driver sees to pick you up.

Bus shuttles from the designated parking areas to the Senior High School and to Tanglewood Elementary School will run in continous cycles:

No parking zones

To facilitate the flow of shuttle buses and traffic, there is NO PARKING on either side of Merritt Road, Elmwood Drive or Tanglewood Drive from 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

SGF High School back lot

Dancer drop-offs on Friday night. Enter via Merritt Road only.

Several short-term spots will be available for pick-up or drop-off all night.

Otherwise, the back lot will be limited to current Marathon Dance recipients, handicapped parking, and other vehicles with special permits.

Designated parking plan for the back lot at the High School:

Front lot: 1st-come, 1st-serve

The front lot at the high school will be open on a first-come, first-served basis, as space allows.

Otherwise, park at one of the shuttle locations.

Tanglewood parking

Visitors may park at Tanglewood Elementary School, where most public events will be held, as space is available.

Otherwise, park at one of the shuttle locations.

