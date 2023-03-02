SHMD: $9.9 million raised in 45 years

The South High Marathon Dance is a student driven event that raises money for individuals, families, and organizations in need of financial assistance,” says the school, noting that approximately 80% of the high school population participates.

“…This event has grown into a celebration that brings the entire community together like nothing else, with activities taking place year-round.”

In its 45-year history, organizers say the Marathon Dance has raised over $9.9 million for more than 619 beneficiaries — “not just within South Glens Falls, but many surrounding communities as well.”



They’re not saying it aloud themselves, but the dance is poised to cross the $10 million threshold this year.

Last year’s Marathon Dance raised $515,440. It was the second year that The Great Escape theme park hosted the dance, outdoors. Family and community members could not attend, due to Covid restrictions.

