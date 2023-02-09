Shirt Factory & Glens Falls settle conflict; Food Truck Corral, other events a go

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

After several weeks, if not months, of contentious back-and-forth with the City of Glens Falls, Shirt Factory events like the popular seasonal Food Truck Corrals on Thursday are a “go,” owner Eric Unkauf tells The Chronicle.

“Had a good meeting with the Mayor and we will be able to move ahead with our events pretty much the same as we have in the past,” Mr. Unkauf said in an e-mail conversation.

“There will be some extra paperwork requirements for the City from food vendors moving ahead that they discovered they should have been asking for all along, but there will be no fee associated with this paperwork.”

Mr. Unkauf said the City will maintain its previous $1,000 blanket fee for the Food Truck Corrals, as in prior years, with an additional new $500 blanket contract to cover additional events — the Shirt Factory’s own Spicy Food, Maple in April and Apple vs. Pumpkin Festivals, plus the GEM Fest music event and Homeschoolpalooza held on Shirt Factory grounds but organized by other entities.

Mr. Unkauf said the City intends to raise the blanket fee next year, but to an amount he expects will be “reasonable.”

“I am satisfied with a fair arrangement that was reached between the City and the Shirt Factory to continue hosting special events,” Mr. Unkauf said.

Mayor Bill Collins had not returned a call for comment by press-time.

The agreement, most immediately, enables the Shirt Factory’s annual Valentines Day One Stop Shop to take place this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 & 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Also upcoming:

Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival, Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Spring is Sweet, Maple in April, Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday Market and Food Corrals, May 18-Sept. 19, 4:30-8 p.m.

Plus additional festivals and holiday open houses in fall and winter.

This weekend’s Feb. 10-11 Valentine’s Shop is touted: “From flowers to bath bombs, candles to cheesecake, you’ll find so many ways to shower yourself and those you hold near and dear with love! The event is one weekend, packed full of special vendors and other treats, including a Shoppers Advantage Raffle. For every $25 you spend at the building that day, you will receive the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a basket of items from the shops and vendors!”

