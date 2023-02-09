Bob Blais, 86, to end 52-year run as Lake George Mayor; Ray Perry likely successor but still time to declare

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor



Seismic change nears for Lake George Village. After 52 years as mayor, Bob Blais, 86, is not seeking re-election in the March 21 vote. Current village trustee Ray Perry seems poised to succeed him.

But signed petitions to run for elected office will be accepted until Feb. 14, and at least one other person has picked them up. The Mayor’s salary is $40,000.

“I don’t endorse,” Mayor Blais told The Chronicle, but he said he has been preparing Mr. Perry for the potential role, including him in meetings, for example.

“He is very capable,” said Mayor Blais, the longest sitting mayor in the nation.

Ray Perry, 49, said he is an independent contractor working with wireless cell carriers on leasing and permitting, “behind the scenes things,” he says, regionally and throughout the Northeast.

He formerly also worked in and then ran the family’s Lake George Village Hardware Store — which he sold in 2007, “the same year I was elected trustee.” It has since closed, he notes.

“I’ve been shadowing the Mayor for the past three years or so,” Mr. Perry says, in anticipation of running.

“I’d like to see some project completed and some started,” he says. “I’m for modernization, someone more youthful, looking at paying water and sewer bills online, more bandwith for WiFi. I spearheaded WiFi in Shepard Park, and now we’re going out to Wood Park and the side streets. I want to expand on our winter activities, maybe a waterfront stroll in Winter. Give people even more reason to come, in addition to the Ice Castles and Winter Carnival.”

He said he supports Mayor Bob Blais’ plan to become director of the Charles Wood Park and oversee other events in Lake George. “It’s good to have him stay on and train me on how it’s all done.”

Mr. Perry said water supply, the septic treatment plant, serving septic haulers and preserving water quality are continuing issues. We have to, to protect the lake. It’s our greatest asset, the lake and our people.”

Mr. Perry terms himself a “college dropout” who majored in drafting and engineering, “an electrician by trade” who worked in the family business.” He grew up in Lake Luzerne where they had another hardware store, and moved to Lake George at age 27.

“We’ve got a lot of plans in the town and village, to improve amenities, amount of housing and workforce housing, zoning, a current water district study to assess future needs with planned growth in the Town and Village.

Bob Blais seeks to run LG’s Wood Park; $40K salary

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: After 52 years as Mayor of Lake George Village, Bob Blais is not seeking reelection next month, but he aims to continue in a public role.

He’s hoping the Village, Town of Lake George and Warren County will allow him to serve in the newly created role of Special Events Director, for the Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park, and possibly other events too.

“One thing we learned from last year’s dissolution study is 50 percent of my job is running events in the village,” Mr. Blais says.

He’s seeking a combined salary of $40,000 — the same as he earned as Mayor. He said it could be defrayed through Occupancy Tax funds of $20,000 from Warren County and $15,000 from the Village, who co-own the Park; and $5,000 from the Town of Lake George, not an owner but which also benefits from events there.

Mr. Blais said those he approached at the three municipalities were amenable so far. “The county has a manager for its Fish Hatchery, for Up Yonda and the airport. It makes sense.”

