Seth Harris $$ win to fund new Lake George education programs

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Seth Harris, a self-described lifelong Lake George enthusiast, received Sunmark Credit Union’s 2025 Susan V. Siegel Community Service Leader Award at a ceremony on Monday, April 27, at the Lake George Land Conservancy.

The award comes with a $2,500 cash prize, to be donated to the recipient’s nonprofit of choice. Notified of the award, he said, “I knew exactly what I wanted to support, outdoor education, stewardship and responsible recreation.”

“Ever since I was a kid, it has been my dream to help others experience the outdoors the way I have,” Mr. Harris said, “to see nature as their natural amusement park, and build a lifelong appreciation for it.”

Mr. Harris said the grant will fund loaner outdoor education backpacks for kids at libraries in the Lake George watershed, and educational signage for LGLC’s planned new trails at Wiawaka Center for Women, “creating opportunities for kids and families to learn by accident,” to meet people where they are, to make it easier, more inviting and more meaningful for families to spend time outside.”

Mr. Harris also announced his own fund-raising challenge — to leverage the Sunmark award to $12,500 by matching community contributions up to $5,000.



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