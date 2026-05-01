President Trump picked Constantino; local pols stick with Smullen

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Warren County Republican Committee Chair Tim McNulty reached out to The Chronicle to share his committee’s response to President Donald Trump’s endorsement last week of Anthony Constantino in the Republican primary race for New York’s 21st Congressional District. The seat will be vacated by six-term Republican stalwart Elise Stefanik after this year.

Fellow contender, Assemblyman Robert Smullen, has been overwhelmingly endorsed by Republican committees in NY-21. Mr. Smullen has also secured the state Conservative line.

Mr. Constantino, though he presented at Republican committees throughout the district, has largely worked outside the committee hierarchy in seeking the Republican nomination.

He is also collecting signatures to secure an independent line, “Taxpayers.”

Mr. McNulty said the Warren County committee stands by its endorsement of Mr. Smullen.

He said, “We support the president’s decision. We feel, based on the presentations both candidates provided, that Robert Smullen would better represent the North Country in Congress.”

Of President Trump, Mr. McNulty said, “He made a decision based on the information he was provided. We made a decision based on reaching out and actually meeting the two candidates.”

“However,” Mr. McNulty said, “we understand the process, and pending the outcome of the primary, we will support the Republican candidate going forward.”

The Washington County Republican Committee also endorsed Mr. Smullen.

Chair William Herrick said of the endorsement, “Well, I think everybody would want it. But I don’t think it’s a game changer. As far as I’m concerned, I think Washington County will still come out and support Bob Smullen.”

“The primary is the grassroots local Republican Party speaking. My job as county chair is to follow what those people say. Hopefully they’ll go for Smullen. But either way, the Republican Party will support the winner of the primary.”

The Saratoga County Republican committee has remained neutral for NY-21.

Chair Joseph Suhrada said of the Trump endorsement, “That was pretty exciting business for Anthony.

“We think that he probably will get some momentum from this, from what I’m seeing, but these are both self made individuals here,” he said.

“Everyone in the county and the Republican Party is obviously free to support who they’d like,” Mr. Suhrada said.

“Both candidates have their strengths, and we respect them both. I like them both. I don’t have any problems with either one of them. They’re both easy to deal with.”

He said, “The majority of the population of Saratoga County is in the 20th district, which is served by Paul Tonko. The northern portion has 10 towns with a smaller population (in NY-21). The chairs and the committees gathered, we had a caucus and we decided that we would not endorse. There have been some people suggesting maybe it’s time to endorse Anthony,” but that’s a complicated process, and unlikely, Mr. Suhrada said.

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