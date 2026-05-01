Billy Floyd to host TV10 show

Ben Westcott writes: Adirondack Thunder in-game host Billy Floyd moved from Glens Falls to Troy Thursday after taking a job as host of Upstate Living, a new community lifestyle morning show launching on Channel 10 in June.



The show will be filmed live, airing Monday-Friday from 10-11 a.m. It will feature “positive” community interviews and segments.

Mr. Floyd is still “locked in” for the rest of the Thunder season, “of course,” he says, and will be “enjoying the heck out of this playoff run that I believe will last all the way until June.”

As to the future, he told The Chronicle “I’m not making any decision on next season right now because I’m entering a whole new chapter and my focus is on starting this amazing new position.”

Mr. Floyd will not return as host for Glens Falls Dragons baseball this season.

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