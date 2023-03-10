Sen. Gillibrand in GF urges veterans to claim health aid from PACT Act

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the Glens Falls VA Clinic Friday to highlight the PACT Act, under which she says an estimated 3.5 million people may be eligible to claim new health care benefits.

Sen. Gillibrand said the PACT act includes her legislation to establish a “presumptive service connection to certain illnesses for service members and veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins, eliminating many obstacles they have to go through to receive crucial health care and benefits.”

“When the PACT Act was signed into law, it created one of the most significant benefits expansions in VA history,” said Senator Gillibrand.

“Today, I’m visiting the Glens Falls VA Clinic to ensure our vets across the Capital Region have the information and assistance needed to take full advantage of these new health care and disability benefits. I fought tooth and nail to secure these benefits and now my office is here to help make the implementation process of the PACT Act as smooth as possible.”



