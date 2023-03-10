Queensbury School: Shrek!

The Queensbury High School Drama Club presents Shrek The Musical at 7 p.m. March 10 and 11, and at 2 p.m. March 12 in the high school auditorium. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com for $12. Live streaming tickets are also available for the March 11 show for $25.

Lead cast members include senior Trent Sano in the title role, senior Maddie Gaiser as Fiona, and junior Avery Magee as Donkey.

Proctors’ High School event

It’s one of six Chronicle-region student shows participating in this year’s Capital Region High School Musical Theater Awards program by Proctors Theatre. The others:

Fort Ann Central: ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,’ Friday to Sunday, March 10–12.

Whitehall: ‘Chicago: Teen Edition,’ Friday-Saturday, March 24-25.

South Glens Falls: ‘Tuck Everlasting,’ Friday-Saturday, Mar. 31-April 1.

Glens Falls: ‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,’ Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2.

Schuylerville: ‘Once Upon a Mattress,’ on stage last week, March 3-4.



Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved