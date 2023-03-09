Crowds flocking to Cool Insuring Arena: Hockey, Hoops, Globetrotters & more

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Sports crowds are flocking to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Executive Director Jeff Mead told The Chronicle that 11,379 people attended the Section 2 Boys’ High School Basketball championships from Feb. 27 to March 4.

“Hockey’s been great” too, he said.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the “Kids Take Over” game drew more than 4,700.

“In a 5,100 seat arena, that’s a sell out,” Mr. Mead said. “The Friday before, we had over 4,400 people.

“We’re averaging 3,500 people a game, the highest since we bought the team.”

Law Enforcement Night is this Saturday, March 11. “It’s always a good one for us,” said Mr. Mead. Puck drop: 7 p.m.

‘More casual fans, kids’

“The community and the business community has really come out to support hockey,” Mr. Mead says.

“The hard-core fans are always there. We’re seeing, we’ve really grown our casual fan base, people who come to three or four games. Now it’s six or seven, and we have more kids than we’ve ever had.”

Mr. Mead noted, “We did a lot more with the Kids’ Night this time. We had special jerseys designed by kids, we had the kids announcing the lineups and in the booth doing some PA announcements during the game.”

Mr. Mead said the new group boxes, five of which debuted last fall, are sold out for the season, including the one they keep available on a per-event basis.

“It’s a different way to watch. It’s fun, social, with your friends,” said Mr. Mead.

“We see a lot of businesses using them, and for birthday parties.”

Globetrotters turnout doubled

Section’s 2 high school wrestling tournament on Feb. 12 drew 2,700 spectators, “pretty normal for that,” he said.

The Harlem Globetrotters on Feb. 22 drew 3,100 spectators. “That’s twice as much as the last couple of times they’ve been here,” Mr. Mead said. He said having the Globetrotters during the school winter break week “maybe helped.”

“Things were headed in a good direction here before Covid,” Mr. Mead says. “The last six months have been great for the arena.

“We’re working on some concerts for the fall.” Also, Glens Falls Brewfest on April 1, a spa show, and more. “We’re completely renovating Heritage Hall, with help from Warren County and the City of Glens Falls.” The county is providing $500,000 and the city $200,000, both largely Covid ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. Work is expected to begin in early May.

Ice time in demand, too

Meanwhile, the ice is busy “any time we don’t have an event.” The ice is used by the new Adirondack Junior Thunder Hockey team, AYHA youth hockey and four adult leagues.

The Junior Thunder, an EHL development-level team in its first season, was in first place as of Friday, Mr. Mead noted.

The team’s playoffs begin today, Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m. at the Cool.

They plan a Prospect Camp for junior-level players on April 21-22.

