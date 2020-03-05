Schermerhorn to donate materials, labor for segment of Halfway Brook trail in Queensbury

Chronicle News Editor Gordon Woodworth writes: Developer Rich Schermerhorn has agreed to donate base material, …

Chronicle News Editor Gordon Woodworth writes: Developer Rich Schermerhorn has agreed to donate base material, labor and trucking for a new 1.2-mile trail from Aviation Road to Peggy Ann Road in Queensbury.

“Richard has basically saved us again,” Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said when contacted.

“It’s an important link to our trail system, which is part of a comprehensive system. Previously he helped out with the Rush Pond Trail, donating close to $300,000 in materials, labor and trucking. This latest donation will amount to another $50,000 to $60,000, which is a significant donation,” Mr. Strough said.

Mr. Schermerhorn said, “I have a gravel pit, and I love this community. I’m glad to do it.”

Mr. Strough said work on the first part of the trail, from Peggy Ann Road to Halfway Brook, will start this spring. Rob Wing’s Volt Landscaping of Queensbury was awarded the bid, he said.

“And the bridge will be like the other bridges,” he said. “It will be a community effort. We built the Rush Pond bridge in three days. We’ll look to do that at the beginning of the summer.”

Copyright © 2020 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.