Sabrina Della Bella lived her Giants’ dream this season

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer



Sabrina Della Bella, 22, was living out her dream this football season — working in the NFL, for the New York Giants.

The 2019 Queensbury graduate and 2023 Siena graduate spent the season working in Corporate Partnerships doing “hospitality, events, social campaigns, fantasy football events” for the Giants’ sponsors, she said.

Sabrina is all about sports business.

“I have been working in the sports industry since the beginning of my junior year pretty heavily,” she said.

“I would take two internships at a time and that extended to UAlbany football, the Albany Empire, Rosenhaus Sports Representation,” she said.

“But always from the start, the NFL was the end goal,” she added.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really love football…At the beginning, my mom’s like, ‘Alright, Sabrina, we’re going to go to Michael’s football games’,” she laughed.

“I’m like, I Mom, I don’t want to go to Michael’s football games!” she said.

But after working for the Albany Empire, “football — there’s nothing more exciting. I get to be a part of a team, I get to work with people who are also working towards the same common goal.”

Getting to the Giants was a challenge.

“You really can’t get into the NFL without really having a stacked resume,” she said. “I probably applied to every NFL team multiple times.”

“I was really willing to up and go wherever,” she said, but “for my whole entire life, I’ve been a Giants fan.”

She said she would receive three to five rejection emails a day.

She gave the search until “the end of June…If nothing by the end of June, I gotta figure something out.”

Ultimately, “I was very lucky enough to be brought in in July,” she said. “Full time until the end of the season.”

She moved to Rutherford, New Jersey, living minutes from the Giants facility.

What’s next? “I’ll be jumping to the next venture,“ she said. She said she’s interviewing at “a lot of agencies, big companies, ESPN, FanDuel, Fanatics…I haven’t made a call yet.”

