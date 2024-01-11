Our January 11 front page

Wedding Issue! Rolling Thunder! Rabid fox. Knifepoint charges. AngioDynamics will close Queensbury & Glens Falls locations in 24 months. Towering Beagle. GF Kiwanis eyes possible restart of ‘Taste’; seeking restaurants. Jeff Dunham, Glens Falls, Fri. 1 dead in rollover Northway bus crash. Glens Falls’ Martin Luther King Day event is on Sunday. Six Flags has closed Johnny Rockets, will demolish bldg. GF Planning Board cordial to cannabis plan at Dizzy Chicken. Kevin Geraghty back as Warren Cty. Chair. Sabrina Della Bella lived her Giants’ dream this season. Lake George wins $10 million NYS ‘DRI’ grant; plan 15 projects. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

