Ryan Pedone, 42, is new Glens Falls Police Chief

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Ryan Pedone, 42, took over as provisional Glens Falls police chief Monday. The Board of Public Safety approved him unamnimously on July 22.



Chief Pedone replaces Kyle Diamond, who was acting chief for over two months after former chief Jarred Smith retired.

Mr. Diamond opted to return to his prior 10-year role as Detective Sergeant.

He told The Chronicle, “When you move into a managerial position within the police department, you are no longer a member of the PBA (Police Benevolent Association) and are therefore no longer covered by the collective bargaining agreement.

“I approached the city about providing the Chief’s position with its own employment contract, but after discussions, the city decided they were not willing to pursue that option. Given those circumstances, I decided it was in the best interest of both myself and my family to return to my position as detective sergeant. That position is covered by the collective bargaining agreement. Although I am disappointed, I respect the decision…”

Chief Pedone grew up in Granville and still lives there. He told The Chronicle he has 21 years of law enforcement experience, including in Granville, Whitehall and Hudson Falls.

Det. Sgt. Diamond recruited him to the Glens Falls department in 2021. He moved up the ladder from patrol to sergeant to lieutenant to assistant chief. He said he’s also been in the fire service for over 25 years in Granville and Hebron.

“I’m a doer,” Chief Pedone said. “I’m not a guy that just sat in the back and didn’t do anything. I’ve been out there on the streets.”

As to starting as chief, Mr. Pedone said, “It’s exciting. It’s a challenge. There will be some learning curves to the job, but I’m excited to take on the task.”

“Overall, I think it’s a great department. There’s a lot of young, motivated officers. We have great divisions in the department that work well together. I think we just need to keep working on those to chisel away the problems, to resolve the issues in the city.”

His goals? “I would like to see us get back up to full staff and maintain at the full staffing level. That would be the biggest goal right now.”

He said four spots need to be filled to reach the full level of 32 employees.

“We’re constantly behind the eight ball trying to fill vacancies,” said Chief Pedone. “If somebody leaves, it’s months before we get that vacancy filled. Then they’re in the Academy. Then we start a field training program process. Once they start the Academy, it’s a nine-month process before they’re actually on the road. So once a couple officers leave, it really is a huge setback for the department.

“Civil service and getting the test given more often in the last couple years has helped, but the issue is just people taking the test. I think the numbers are dwindling that are taking the test from when I took the test 21 years ago.”

Det. Sgt. Diamond suggested, “They should go to continuous recruitment, like DOCCS (Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) does.”

Chief Pedone said, “It’s a matter of just working together with the unions to try to figure something that’s going to work to keep people around.

“And the city’s done some great steps with the last little bit when they boosted the pay and they’ve changed some stuff on vacation incentives and times and whatnot. So I think steps in the right direction are being made.”

The chief said staffing shortages are a nationwide issue. “I think it’s just people don’t want to be police officers,” he said.

Asked what he thinks of a possible consolidated public safety building housing both police and fire at the former Rite Aid at 124 Ridge St., Chief Pedone said, “I think it’s great. I think we do need to update the facility that we’re in. Certainly we’re outgrowing what we have, and we’re out of room and space downstairs. So something newer and more modernized would certainly help.”

Det. Sgt. Diamond said, “I think it would be a big morale boost.”

Chief Pedone told the story of how he first got into law enforcement.

“I was a 911 dispatcher for Washington County. Granville PD had openings. I got out of work one night and was driving back home when Granville PD stopped me and said ‘hey, do you want to go to Police Academy next week?’ And I go ‘What?’ I had no idea if I ever wanted to do it. I wasn’t sure that this was going to be a route that I took. But I said ‘Sure, why not?’ My father (Curtis Pedone) was a police officer for like 35 years (including as deputy chief in Hudson Falls), so I gave it a shot, and I guess I’m okay at it.”

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