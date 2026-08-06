Our August 6 front page

Prime-Time Seniors Issue! Hudson Falls trash plant to close. Mayor defends permit parking lot plan. Sandra: On a Lake George island history cruise with author Noah Chirnomas. Fort Salem Theater closes; for sale: $499,000. Fort Hudson 5 takes 8th floor of 333 Glen for its office staff. No Cambridge- Salem varsity football season. Ryan Pedone, 42, is new GF Police Chief. All in their 90’s, brothers Leon, Stan, Vic Steves are thoroughly Glens Falls. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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