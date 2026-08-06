No Cambridge-Salem varsity football season

The Cambridge and Salem school districts will not field a varsity football team this fall. “Currently there are not enough student-athletes registered to safely field a varsity football team for the upcoming season,” the two superintendents wrote in a post last Friday.

“This decision was not made lightly and was made in collaboration with both school districts and coaching staff.”

“For the upcoming season there will be a Cambridge-Salem football team at the JV and modified levels,” the post noted. “The JV and modified teams will play full schedules, giving younger players practice and game time, which will allow the districts to rebuild a varsity team and build a stronger program for the future.

“Cambridge and Salem will work throughout this school year to rebuild the football program to increase interest and participation at all levels. It is our goal to have a varsity program in the future.”

Cambridge-Salem went 9-2 last year and reached the Class D Section II title, falling 35-0 to Greenwich.

The Times Union wrote Friday, “Cambridge has been Section 2’s most successful small-school football program since the area’s playoff system was adopted in 1978, both on its own and as a merged team with Salem in recent years, collecting championships and serving as a perennial title contender.”

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