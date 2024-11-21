Thursday, November 21, 2024

Ronald McDonald CFO fired; charged with defacing Trump signs

Michael Coleman, 59, was fired as the Chief Financial Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region “after allegedly defacing a Donald Trump campaign sign with swastikas in October,” The Albany Times-Union reported Tuesday.

It acknowledged that Schenectady’s Daily Gazette broke the story initially.

The TU said, “Delanson Mayor Gayle Gifford alerted the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office to the alleged vandalism…” Mr. Coleman faces misdemeanor charges.

