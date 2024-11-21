Lights to light on Nov. 22 at Paul Smith’s house, Clayton Ave., Glens Falls

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Friday evening, Nov. 22, Paul Smith will flip the switch to “on” for the massive light display and interactive attraction at his house on Clayton Avenue, Glens Falls, behind the high school football field.



Santa will be there from 5 to 8 p.m.

Rain date for Santa, if it’s pouring, is Friday, Nov. 29, also 5 to 8 p.m.

Added attractions this year include a new digital tree with three light shows that go with it, he said.

The Glens Falls High School Octet select show choir, will entertain visitors on Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bring food pantry donations for the collection box on site. Mr. Smith also accepts donations to help pay electrical costs for the display.



It will remain up and lighted nightly through the holiday season.

