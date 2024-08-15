Our August 15 front page

Washington County Spotlight Washington County Fair starts August 19. Chris Patten: I’m making Glens Falls better. Buyer of Post-Star property explains their game plan. Geraghty, on Warren County 8% sales tax workshop 8/14. Trump Lake George Boat Parade Aug. 17. Not-for-profit Haynes House of Hope: End of life care in a home setting. LG Music Fest director: Pick which concert is best for you. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.