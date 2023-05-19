Rob Slack loving the racing life

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor



Few things must be sweeter than owning — or co-owning — a race horse that’s made good money and might have a shot at glory.

Glen Lake’s Rob Slack is one of the 30-person group — they go by the name Don’t Tell My Wife Stables — that owns Confidence Game.

Confidence Game went off at 20 to 1 in the Kentucky Derby and was in the hunt much of the way before fading to 10th. The race was won by Mage, a 15-1 shot.

“Fast pace killed us,” Rob wrote in our exchange of e-mails over several days.

Friday Rob wrote, “We are going to work Confidence tomorrow and if that goes well we will enter the Preakness.”

Saturday he wrote, “We have decided not to enter the Preakness.”



Asked what happened, Rob wrote Sunday, “Had a little soreness in front right shoulder. Not serious but not worth taking a chance on, too good a horse. Maybe Travers.”

On Monday: “Looking at possibly the Haskell, which is a win-and-in for the Breeders Cup.”

Asked if running the Haskell on July 23 would eliminate the chance of Confidence Game running the Travers on Aug. 26, Rob replied, “No. That is a good spacing between races.”

Confidence Game is trained by and was originally “bought by trainer Keith Desormeaux for $25,000, a great bargain considering his Rebel victory took his earnings past $785,000,” wrote the Kentucky Derby Horse Profile. Confidence Game’s “one-length tally in the $1 million Rebel S. (G2) at Oaklawn Park on Feb. 25” is what propelled him to the Derby. Jockey is James Graham.

The publication noted, Confidence Game “is the first stakes winner raced by Don’t Tell My Wife Stables.”

