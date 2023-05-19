At Moreau farm: Ice cream & pony rides to benefit Inherit the Gold Foundation

Jim and Sue Hooper “announce the opening of ‘Winners Gourmet Ice Cream,’ a mobile ice cream trailer that will be stationed…most of this summer” at their Haven Oaks Farm, 46 Reynolds Road in the Town of Moreau.



The Hoopers said they also will offer pony rides for children special weekends.

Mr. Hooper said the couple launched “Winners” to help fund the Inherit the Gold Foundation they created in 2018. Its stated dual mission: “Helping People. Helping Horses.”

The 501(c)3’s website says, “We provide access to mental health therapy for people in need. We facilitate aftercare for retired racehorses.”

Inherit The Gold is a former racehorse that the website said is “enjoying a well earned retirement at his birthplace, Haven Oaks Farm, with a racing record of 10 wins, 5 seconds and 3 thirds out of 25 starts including 6 stakes wins and earnings of $478,985.”

Mr. Hooper said they created the foundation “immediately prior to Covid and we struggled for a couple of years.

“We have been able to rescue several horses and have maintained 2-3 retired horses at all times since our conception. Unfortunately, with Covid, funding events were nearly impossible and my wife and I have subsidized the Foundation to this point.

“At last count we are about $27,000 into it with our own money. This is not a problem but I as I approach retirement I realized I needed to create a revenue stream at the farm, if this is to continue.”

To that end, they “had a custom ice cream trailer built and bought a couple of ponies…We will be doing pony rides and selling ice cream at the farm this summer. I’m calling the business ‘Winners’.

“All profits from ‘Winners’ will go directly to the Inherit the Gold Foundation which is a 501(c)3 charitable organization…created in 2018 to provide homes for retired race horses.”

Mr. Hooper says, “I think it’s important the public realizes that our horses are used for assistants in psychotherapy by Shannon Brock at Adirondack Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, and that program is growing tremendously.

“I doubt I need to tell you how important mental health counseling is at this point. We are trying to offer as much as possible to the schools by covering the uninsured or helping people with their copays and/or uncovered expenses.

“These same retired race horses, in many cases, become contributors to the Adirondack Equine Assisted Psychotherapy team. The horses are used as a ‘communication tool’ and quite often help the therapist start a dialogue with the client which is always a start to their recovery.”

Reynolds Road is Route 197. It connects Route 9 north of Northway Exit 17 with Route 4 in Fort Edward.

Info: www.inheritthegold.org

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved