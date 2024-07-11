Rob Girard chosen for NYS Basketball Hall of Fame

Glens Falls High School basketball coach Rob Girard will be inducted next April into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It caught me off guard,” Girard told The Chronicle Tuesday. “I was quite surprised and kind of in awe.”



“It kind of was a little weird to me because I’ve only been coaching varsity — this year will be my 10th year.

“I know when you win championships, stuff like that gets into it.

“I thought if anything it would be down the line and nothing to worry myself about. I never expect that, I don’t care about that stuff — but it’s definitely something I’m in awe of.”

Girard has coached Glens Falls to two State basketball titles, in 2019 and 2024.

This year’s powerhouse went a perfect 27-0 and won the state title at home at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The 2019 team was led by Rob’s cousin “JG3,” Joseph Girard III. It won the title game 75-74 in overtime over Lowville in Binghamton, then also won the final Federation tournament a week later back in Glens Falls at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Troy in April at the Hilton Hotel, Girard said.

