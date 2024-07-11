Mosers plan Athletic Center at former Nautilus

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Bob and Lisa Moser, area natives who have made a fortune operating self-storage units, have purchased the former Adirondack Nautilus building at 91 Glenwood Avenue in Queensbury and are planning “to make it an indoor athletic center for kids,” Mr. Moser tells The Chronicle.

“We have unbelievable athletes coming out of this area and this will provide them a place to train, and a safe area. They can bring their trainer if they want. It’ll be just a great facility.”

The Mosers, who live in Greenfield Center, are local. She went to Hudson Falls High School and Siena College. He went to Queensbury High and Union College.

When the Mosers donated $2.5-million toward Albany Medical Center’s new $50 million pediatric emergency department in 2018, the Times-Union story about it noted that “Moser has built a multi-billion dollar real estate empire.”

Mr. Moser tells The Chronicle, “We’re the largest self-storage operator in the country…

“But this is more of a local project. My kids obviously play sports in the area, and it’s always difficult to find places for them all to practice — state of the art places. So that’s what we want to basically build and provide.”

Project floor plans submitted to the town show a “baseball infield, batting/pitching cages,” lined with “perimeter lacrosse wall netting.”

On the other side of the building, a basketball court is envisioned as a multi-purpose space that could also be used for volleyball and pickleball courts.

The entry space to the building shows a check-in area and a lounge.

Mr. Moser estimates it will open within a year, but right now work is in the planning stage. “I keep tweaking things, trying to make it better,” he chuckled.

He said he’s doing “feasibility studies” to see if he can add more “services and opportunity” — like different sports.

The Mosers’ EC 91 Glenwood, LLC, acquired the building for $1.75-million on July 31, 2023 from Schermerhorn Commercial Holdings L.P., which had purchased it from Adirondack Nautilus on May 6, 2006, for $1.1-million.

The building was “completely gutted” when they bought it, Mr. Moser said.

The building permit — which estimated the project cost at $1.9-million — was issued to Prime Construction in March. Mr. Moser said Prime Group is their management company.

