GF’s Kellen Driscoll commits to RPI, to play basketball

Glens Falls senior two-sport standout Kellen Driscoll, a 6’3” guard on the defending state champion basketball team and wide receiver on the football team, has committed to play basketball at Division III Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.



“I chose to play at RPI because of the high level of education, and the high level of basketball that they play,” Driscoll told The Chronicle.

He is averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for 18-0 Glens Falls, the state number-one ranked Class A team.

The Black Bears have won 45 straight and recently clinched the Foothills Council title, a first step in their quest to repeat as state champs in Binghamton in March.

Asked if he will play football for RPI too, Driscoll said, “As of right now I’m only thinking about playing basketball, but that could definitely change in the future. I’m just going to wait and see if I could manage that.” — Ben Westcott

