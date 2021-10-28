Raul’s to move to former Dizzy Chicken

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writter

Raul’s Mexican Grill owner Russ Porreca told The Chronicle Tuesday that he has purchased the former Dizzy Chicken building on South Street for $170,000.

“I’ve got two years left on my lease at Raul’s. So from this day forward in two years I’ll be moving Rauls to 72 South Street. Most likely. That’s the plan.”

Mr. Porreca said he’s making the move, “because I don’t own the building that I’m in.”

Does he have any qualms about leaving his downtown corner right at Centennial Circle?

“No,” he said. “It’s been perfect. I just had a good deal and bought it, and I’m going to move. Need to own property and not lease anymore. I built this corner in 2007. I’ll build that corner three years from now.”

At the new location he said he’s planning “big renovation,” including a “three-season bar out back, more space, possibly a barbecue addition to it. Those are just my thoughts right now.”

“Nothing concrete there, but Raul’s will be moving in less than two years,” he added.

