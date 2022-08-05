By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Here’s a look at The Queensbury Hotel, “by the numbers,” as derived from Chronicle conversations with General Manager/Spruce Hospitality President Tyler Herrick, comments during the ribbon cutting on July 21, and press materials.

Historic hotel: A timeline of the Q

Cost of the current expansion project.Square footage of the expanded Adirondack Ballroom when fully open as a single roomSquare footage of Adirondack North, the added ballroom/event spaceApproximate square footage of the original two Adirondack Room spaces, now usable individually as ADK East and ADK West, when divided by new, modern airwalls.Square feet of event space available, in 10 rooms including the Gold Room, Queen’s Ballroom, Albany Room and other breakout areas.Square footage of the new banquet kitchen dedicated entirely to large-scale events.Maximum banquet capacity for any single meal service period (in addition to the hotel’s usual 200 covers for dinner in the restaurant spaces).People in the Adirondack Ballroom, at top capacity, for a trade show or cocktail party with limited seating.People can be seated in the Adirondack Ballroom for a plated dinner with minimal AV or other setup.People typically at a wedding, with sizable dance floor.Events per year hosted by The Queensbury, pre-expansion. “We look forward to seeing that grow,” Tyler Herrick said.On-site restaurants, Park 26 and Fenimore’s Pub.Years the Queensbury Hotel has operated since opening in 1926.Years that Ed Moore has owned the Queensbury Hotel since 2016.Years until the hotel’s Centennial.35: Number of employees when Ed Moore purchased the Queensbury Hotel in 2016.Number of employees today.Guest rooms at the Queensbury Hotel, all renovated since 2016.Months the renovation project took, beginning in October 2021.Number of contractors typically on site on any day during construction of the Adirondack Ballroom.

As provided by the Queensbury:

1916: Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce proposed the idea of a hotel.

June 9, 1924: Construction began, bankrolled by a coalition of community leaders. The estimated cost of $760,000 is equivalent to $10.5 million in today’s dollars.

May 7, 1926: The hotel opens.

1929: Addition of 56 rooms.

1934: New cocktail lounge.

1985: Indoor pool added, as well as more meeting and banquet rooms.

1994: Complete renovation including addition of Fenimore’s Pub

March 2, 2016: Hotel purchased by Ed Moore.

2016-2019: Renovation of lobby, guest rooms, Park 26 restaurant, Fenimore’s Pub and meeting spaces.

2020: Front Desk renovated.

2021: $3.8 million Adirondack Ballroom expansion begins.

July 21, 2022: Adirondack Ballroom unveiled to the public.

July 24-27, 2022: New York State Police Chiefs Convention is the first event held in the new space.

