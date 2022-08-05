By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor
Here’s a look at The Queensbury Hotel, “by the numbers,” as derived from Chronicle conversations with General Manager/Spruce Hospitality President Tyler Herrick, comments during the ribbon cutting on July 21, and press materials.
$3,800,000: Cost of the current expansion project.
5,200: Square footage of the expanded Adirondack Ballroom when fully open as a single room
3,000: Square footage of Adirondack North, the added ballroom/event space
1,100: Approximate square footage of the original two Adirondack Room spaces, now usable individually as ADK East and ADK West, when divided by new, modern airwalls.
15,000-plus: Square feet of event space available, in 10 rooms including the Gold Room, Queen’s Ballroom, Albany Room and other breakout areas.
1,000: Square footage of the new banquet kitchen dedicated entirely to large-scale events.
1,000: Maximum banquet capacity for any single meal service period (in addition to the hotel’s usual 200 covers for dinner in the restaurant spaces).
700-plus: People in the Adirondack Ballroom, at top capacity, for a trade show or cocktail party with limited seating.
300-500: People can be seated in the Adirondack Ballroom for a plated dinner with minimal AV or other setup.
350-375: People typically at a wedding, with sizable dance floor.
750: Events per year hosted by The Queensbury, pre-expansion. “We look forward to seeing that grow,” Tyler Herrick said.
2: On-site restaurants, Park 26 and Fenimore’s Pub.
96: Years the Queensbury Hotel has operated since opening in 1926.
6: Years that Ed Moore has owned the Queensbury Hotel since 2016.
4: Years until the hotel’s Centennial.
35: Number of employees when Ed Moore purchased the Queensbury Hotel in 2016.
100: Number of employees today.
123: Guest rooms at the Queensbury Hotel, all renovated since 2016.
10: Months the renovation project took, beginning in October 2021.
15-20: Number of contractors typically on site on any day during construction of the Adirondack Ballroom.
Historic hotel: A timeline of the Q
As provided by the Queensbury:
1916: Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce proposed the idea of a hotel.
June 9, 1924: Construction began, bankrolled by a coalition of community leaders. The estimated cost of $760,000 is equivalent to $10.5 million in today’s dollars.
May 7, 1926: The hotel opens.
1929: Addition of 56 rooms.
1934: New cocktail lounge.
1985: Indoor pool added, as well as more meeting and banquet rooms.
1994: Complete renovation including addition of Fenimore’s Pub
March 2, 2016: Hotel purchased by Ed Moore.
2016-2019: Renovation of lobby, guest rooms, Park 26 restaurant, Fenimore’s Pub and meeting spaces.
2020: Front Desk renovated.
2021: $3.8 million Adirondack Ballroom expansion begins.
July 21, 2022: Adirondack Ballroom unveiled to the public.
July 24-27, 2022: New York State Police Chiefs Convention is the first event held in the new space.
