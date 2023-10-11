Queensbury Big Lots fire: Youth charged with arson

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said: “On October 8th, 2023 at approximately 10:05 P.M., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a fire alarm at the Big Lots at 751 Upper Glen Street in the Town of Queensbury. Sheriff’s Patrol Officers arrived on scene and discovered a working fire located on the loading dock of the business.

“Multiple area fire companies, along with New York State Fire, responded. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The interior of the store sustained heavy smoke and water damage. The total cost of repairs and the loss of product has yet to be determined.

“A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with Arson in the third degree and was released to a parent. The investigation is still ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit.”