Barry Melrose has Parkinson’s, retires from ESPN

Barry Melrose, ESPN hockey commentator and former NHL and Adirondack Red Wing Coach, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and is retiring, the sports network reported Tuesday.

He is 67 years old.

In a statement, he said, “I’ve had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world’s greatest game, hockey. It’s now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next.

“I’m beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I’ll now be cheering for you from the stands.”

Melrose coached the Wayne Gretzy-led Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup Final in the first of his three seasons coaching the Kings. He later coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for 16 games.

Even after exiting his coaching stint in Glens Falls, Melrose and his family maintained their residence here before eventually resettling to Florida.

As a hockey commentator, Melrose regularly teamed with Steve Levy and John Buccigross on ESPN’s hockey coverage.

ESPN said Buccigross posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I’ve worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter-century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early and looked like a million bucks. I love him; I’ll miss him.”

Gretzky was featured in a video tribute to Melrose on ESPN. He’s quoted: “He’s bigger than any team. For decades, he’s been suiting up — and I mean suiting up — for the game, for the sport, for hockey. … You see, hockey is more than a game, it’s a community — a finely tuned orchestra — and Barry was our conductor. Barry has given so much to the game. And now he needs our support, and all of us in hockey are here for him.”