‘Queen NYC Deli’ bodega to open in former Qby. New Way Lunch

Staff Writer Zander Frost writes: CHRONICLE SCOOP: A “New York City” grocery and deli will fill the former New Way Lunch location at 731 Glen Street in Queensbury, The Chronicle has learned.

Owner Nadher Dhabaan told The Chronicle he intends to open “Queen NYC Deli” in around two weeks.

He said it will operate 24 hours in the summertime and from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. the rest of the year.

Mr. Dhabaan said he chose this locations because “it’s got a drive through and the area’s so busy.”

“And the business is so different, it’s going to be different food,” he said.

He said different, meaning “like New York City…Subs, fried food, chicken and rice, steak and rice, and chopped cheese.”

Chopped cheese is an iconic New York city sandwich usually found in bodegas. It often features ground beef, onions, seasoning and cheese.

Mr. Dhabaan said he owns around 20 such stores in New York City and Albany.

He said he is “from New York City, but originally I’m from Yemen.”

How did he choose the name?

“Queensbury, take the name of Queen. NYC is like New York City,” he said.