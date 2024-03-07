Leucis are a very busy builder

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Foothills Builders is proposing “The Lofts on Warren” — a four-story 60 apartment/mixed used project at 109 and 115-117 Warren Street. The site was once home to the to the Daly Chrysler car dealership.

Foothills Builders is locally owned by father and son, both Joe Leuci. The younger Mr. Leuci spoke to The Chronicle. The sketch plan was approved by the Glens Falls Planning Board Tuesday, March 5.

“Right now,” Mr. Leuci said, “there’s two old garages on this big, empty lot. That’s not really providing anything, and I don’t think it’s a secret that housing is something that’s a massive shortage in our area.

“This helps with that, and it also brings commercial space down Warren Street. We’re hoping someone wants to bring a restaurant that way, or some storefronts, or possibly even a grocery store of some sort.”

He said, “There’s going to be about 11,500 square feet of commercial space” with street frontage. Another 8,500 square feet lacks street frontage “so we decided to utilize it as self storage. We thought it was a good combination with the apartments above,” which will be “one and two bedroom.”

“I am extremely excited about this project,” Mr. Leuci said. “I see everything that’s going on on South Street, and all throughout Glens Falls really, and I see Warren Street as an area that’s got a lot of untapped potential in terms of redevelopment.”

Foothills Builders is busy right now.

“We’re wrapping up our mixed use project on Main Street,” including 24 apartments, east of Exit 18 in Queensbury, Mr. Leuci said.

“We have a new subdivision that we’re getting started on in Corinth that will be 34 houses” and 10 duplexes.

“And we’re also still working on approvals on our Mead’s project. So a good balance of present work and work in the pipeline,” he said.

The Mead’s proposal is for 64 townhomes on 10.99 acres at the former nursery between Ridge and Meadowbrook Roads. It’s before the Queensbury Planning Board seeking rezoning from Commercial Intensive to Moderate Density Residential.

In all, Foothills Builders has 200 living units under construction or proposed.

Are they filling a need?

“I think anyone who’s tried to buy a house in the last couple of years, feels the pressure that’s out there,” Mr. Leuci said.

“A lot of things are going to multiple offers right now. Prices are way higher than anyone would really expect.

“I think adding units is one of the really only ways to meet that demand.”

His thoughts on all the vacant commercial space in downtown Glens Falls? “I’m not entirely concerned about it. I think as the city continues to grow, there’s going to be a lot more opportunities for businesses that maybe five or 10 years ago there wasn’t enough demand for.”

“With all of the units being added at South Street and…what we’re doing here, Warren Street….With more people comes more demand for different businesses. Maybe not right away, but I think long term, it’s something that will certainly be of a benefit,” he said.

He said one commercial space on the Main Street building will be the Leucis’ own showroom. “We do have a commercial tenant who’s looking to do some sort of convenience store. And we’ve had some conversations for the other two units, but nothing signed yet,” he said.

