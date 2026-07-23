Public’s questions prompt Argyle School to delay referendum on $9.85-million improvement project

The Chronicle’s Ben Westcott writes: The Argyle School Board postponed from Aug. 11 to December a public referendum on the District’s $9.85 million Capital Improvement Project.

Superintendent James Bennefield said on the District website that last Monday’s Board of Education meeting featured “thoughtful questions and concerns shared by members of our community” regarding the proposed project.

“This additional time will allow the District to provide more information about the project, answer questions, and engage with residents to gather valuable feedback before moving forward,” the post said.

“We believe it is important that our community has a clear understanding of the project’s purpose and impact before casting a vote.”

The Capital Project would “improve safety and security, replace systems and structures that have reached the end of their useful life, and upgrade our athletic fields and bus garage,” says the District’s website said.

A newsletter says it “will have minimal tax impact to residents.”

The project “will result in an estimated 1.9% increase, which is equivalent to $25.86 annually on a home assessed at $100,000 in the Town of Argyle,” the newsletter said.

It said the Building, Grounds, and Transportation Committee cut the project from $26 million to $9.85 million.

“We wanted to maintain the integrity and safety of the building without overwhelming the community with a large tax increase,” Supt. Bennefield was quoted.

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