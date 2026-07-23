Food truck park proposed in Queensbury

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Lauren Forcier of Hudson Falls plans to build a year-round food truck park with re-purposed shipping containers for permanent vendors and an area for seasonal vendors on a 1.2-acre site at 332 Sherman Avenue in Queensbury.

Dubbed The Adirondack Food Truck Park, it would also include an onsite hydroponics agriculture program for leafy greens and herbs.

“The goal…is to highlight small local businesses and artists while providing an inclusive, welcoming space to enjoy a diverse selection of cuisine and gather as a community,” the project proposal said.

The plan comes before the Queensbury Planning Board as a “Discussion Item” July 28.

The Chronicle tried to reach Lauren Forcier through Douglas Heller, a civil engineer working on the project with The LA Group, but he said, “She isn’t ready to discuss anything yet and wanted to first present the project to the Board.”

The proposal says, “The park is envisioned as a central hub for neighboring residential areas to ‘taste local,’ socialize, watch recreational games and/or participate in seasonal programming and weekly events that complement other Afrim’s Dome activities.”

It “aims to serve as a model for sustainability and education” by “introducing the public to reusable building materials, environmentally conscious design, green energy solutions, and innovative waste management practices.”

Features supporting use “throughout all seasons” include “igloos and firepits in the winter to encourage more outdoor socializing during colder months,” “heated indoor seating areas in food service shipping containers,” and “winter programming” including “themed events, local markets, and community gatherings.”

“Seasonal considerations like heated or sanded walkways will be accounted for, along with snow-clearing needs for guests,” the proposal added.

The proposal said the on-site hydroponics system “will supply food vendors within the park, local restaurants, and potentially local residents via community-supported agriculture programs.”

“The park will emphasize sustainability, local character, and economic opportunity, aligning with the natural beauty and cultural identity of the Adirondack region. Although challenging, an additional goal of the project is to pursue a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification by incorporating environmentally responsible design, construction, and operational practices.”

Food truck companies would be offered “flexible contract terms” including seasonal or pop-up short-term leases, medium term one-year agreements, and 2-3 year long-term placements.

“An experienced local mural artist has offered to create murals on the exterior of the shipping containers,” the proposal noted. “These installations will enhance the visual appeal of the park while celebrating the identity and creativity of the Adirondacks. Some containers may be finished with natural materials such as wood to ensure compatibility with the regional aesthetic.”

The plan includes a community play area “to make the park family-friendly and provide a safe, enclosed space for younger children to play during meals or sports games,” and “nature-inspired play structures such as stump steps and stick tunnels” utilizing “natural building materials native to the Adirondack region” designed and constructed “with the involvement of local artisans.”

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