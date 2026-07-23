Who’s giving to VanNess & Lapper in Queensbury Supervisor race

By Maury Thompson, Special to The Chronicle

Republican William VanNess and Democrat Jean Lapper, vying for the open seat as Queensbury town supervisor with Democrat John Strough’s impending retirement, filed financial reports on July 15 with the state Board of Elections.

Mr. VanNess, who loaned his campaign $5,000, received $12,668 in contributions and $5,250 in other receipts, for a total of $17,918. Ms. Lapper received $11,612 in contributions, and no other receipts.

Both candidates received contributions from other politicians.

For Mr. VanNess, Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, personally contributed $250. State Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, transferred $250 from his Senate campaign fund. Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Johnstown, who lost the congressional primary, gave $100.

For Ms. Lapper, Mr. Strough contributed $1,000. John Gunther, Democratic Assembly candidate of Shushan, gave $55.

Mr. VanNess’ largest contribution was $2,000 from Schermerhorn Residential Holdings of Queensbury.

Donating $1,000 each to Mr. VanNess were United Association of Pipefitters and Steamfitters Local 773, Jose Folomeno of Lake George, Joseph Gross of Lake George and Philip Viger of Diamond Point.

Contributing $250 or more to Mr. VanNess from within Queensbury were: Valerie Raven, $500, Advance Rental, $500, Nathan Etu, $250, Charles Barton, $250, Christopher DellaBella, $250.

Contributing $250 or more from outside Queensbury were: John Aspland of Glens Falls, $500 and Leonard Goldstock of Schenectady, $250.

Ms. Lapper’s largest contribution was $1,025 from her husband Peter Roland.

Contributing $1,000 each to Ms. Lapper were Mary Enhorning and John Smith, both of Queensbury. Jennifer Lapper of Brooklyn gave $915.

Contributing $250 or more to Ms. Lapper from within Queensbury were: Susan Andrews, $500, Carol Merchant, $500, Raymond Maddocks, $500, Tricia Freer, $500, Michael Spielberger, $300, Christopher Hoy, $250, Michael Gleason, $250, Jessica LaSarso, $250, John Pietrangelo, $250, Cathleen Atherden, $250, Deborah King, $250, John Dye, $250 and Michael Homenick, $250.

The Lorraine T. Ruffing Trust of Lake George contributed $500.

Mr. Van Ness had $11,945 in his campaign fund, as of July 11. He had spent $5,972, including $2,560 for signs.

Ms. Lapper had $9,952 in her campaign fund, as of July 11. She had spent $1,600, including $78 for postage and a contribution of $175 to the Warren County Democratic Committee.

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