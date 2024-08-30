Pride flag will fly in GF, SGF, maybe more

Lower Adirondack Pride announced the Village of South Glens Falls has agreed to fly the Pride flag next June in recognition of Pride month.

The group said it has now reached out to Warren County, Washington County, the Villages of Hudson Falls and Lake George, and the Towns of Queensbury and Lake George, to fly the Pride flag at their municipal buildings next June.

The City of Glens Falls flew the flag in June in City Park, rather than at City Hall, after clarifying its flag policy in response to a request from Lower Adirondack Pride this year.

