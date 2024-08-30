Glens Falls Drag Queen story hour sold out; location to be revealed later

Lower Adirondack Pride scheduled a Drag Queen Story Hour in Glens Falls on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 1 p.m.



The group said participants must register in advance and the location will not be shared with them until Friday, Sept. 20.

The event, announced on Facebook on Friday, Aug. 23, had reached full capacity by the following Monday.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from our community,” wrote Pride president Cam Cardinale, of the sold-out event.

The location is being kept private “in light of recent events,” the group wrote, “to ensure the safety and security of all attendees….This event follows the unfortunate cancellation of a similar program in Lake Luzerne. Despite this setback, Lower Adirondack Pride is steadfast in its commitment to bringing the Drag Queen Story Hour to the North Country, demonstrating our resilience and dedication to fostering inclusivity and support for all.”

