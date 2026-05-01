Fort Ann’s Tyler Mattison off to hot start at Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A Toledo

Fort Ann native Tyler Mattison, 26, a right-handed relief pitcher, has put together an impressive start to the season for the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A team, the Toledo Mud Hens.

In 8 appearances, Mattison has an 0.90 ERA and 11 strikeouts, allowing just one earned run over 10 innings of work.

“Strikes are really the key with him,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said about Mattison in a recent MLB.com article. “The focus is being in the zone early to get the chase late. He just needs to get synced up in his delivery.

“Part of his appeal is the deception that his delivery brings,” Hinch continued. “Once he can sync up his delivery to do it every time, then the next step would be execution in various areas of the zone. But it doesn’t look comfortable to hit against him.”

The manager concluded that “There’s room for varying styles of relievers if he can get those strikes. He’s closer than he thinks.” — Ben Westcott

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