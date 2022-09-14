Police: ‘Toy replica handgun’ found at Glens Falls Middle School, second incident this week

Glens Falls Police received a report of a student in possession of a handgun today, September 14 at Glens Falls Middle School. The “reported weapon was recovered, secured and identified as a toy replica handgun,” police said.
Another incident occurred last week on September 8 at Glens Falls High School, when a BB gun fell out of a student’s backpack. The School Resource Officer was nearby, and Police removed that student from the school, the District said.
Police said of today’s events, “The weapon was reported as falling to the floor in the hallway while students were transitioning from classrooms. The observant student who saw the incident quickly made notification to staff which prompted the immediate police response.”
“School Resource Officer Norton was on scene and multiple officers responded immediately to assist,” Police said.
The juvenile is a current student at the school and “was removed from school grounds by the Glens Falls Police Department for further investigation into the incident,” Police added.
Due to the subject being a student and juvenile the name is not being released at this time.