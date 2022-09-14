Police: ‘Toy replica handgun’ found at Glens Falls Middle School, second incident this week

Glens Falls Police received a report of a student in possession of a handgun today, September 14 at Glens Falls Middle School. The “reported weapon was recovered, secured and identified as a toy replica handgun,” police said.

Another incident occurred last week on September 8 at Glens Falls High School, when a BB gun fell out of a student’s backpack. The School Resource Officer was nearby, and Police removed that student from the school, the District said.