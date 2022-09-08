Car fests weekend

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor



The “Vroom” is back!

Albany Rods & Kustoms Club’s Adirondack Nationals car show returns full speed to Lake George. The Adirondack Corvette Club’s annual VetteFest is back in Glens Falls. Here’s the scoop.

A full house of 1,600 colorful, souped up, reconditioned hot rods, classic and antique cars are signed up to attend the Adirondack Nationals Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at the Fort William Henry and Festival Commons.

Vehicles date from 1979 or earlier. See them on display all day Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fifty of the judges’ favorites join the annual Winner’s Circle show on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Spectator admission is $15, good for the whole weekend. It’s free for children ages 12 and younger.

Friday and Saturday, from 7 to 10 p.m. registered vehicles have their annual Cruise on Canada Street. Spectators are welcome. Arrive early to park and settle in before the roads close.

Adirondack Nationals presents a fireworks show Saturday at 10 p.m. after the Cruise.

Special guest is vehicle restoration expert Kevin Schiele of Kindigit Design and the reality show Bitchin Rides.

The show kicks off with a party for exhibitors on Thursday night at the Fort William Henry. The theme is “The 1970s.”

Have your own Kustom car? Check the Website for info on on-the-spot last-chance entries, in case of cancellations.

Info: 380-1874. Details and full schedule: adirondacknationals.com.

30th Vette Fest in GF, Sunday show

The 30th Adirondack VetteFest, Sept. 9-11, returns to its now-regular home base at the Queensbury Hotel and downtown Glens Falls.

The centerpiece is the Shine and Show Corvette car show, open to the public, on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Maple Street between City Park and The Queensbury.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories at this informal display

Admission is free for spectators.

Corvette entry is $20, $15 advance, $60 for the weekend.

Also on tap: Music all day by Jason Irwin of 93 FM WSC The Legend, and live Broadcast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Dan Miner & Pete Cloutier of WCKM 98.5 FM.

Proceeds from raffles and 50-50s benefit Operation Santa Claus, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, and At Ease, which pairs rescued shelter dogs with Veterans battling PTSD.

Entries are still welcome — for the full weekend, including banquets and road rally tours on Friday and Saturday and a Saturday night party with music by Betsy and the ByeGons, or just for the Sunday show.

Find registration forms and info at www.adirondackcorvettes.com, or call Bill Riddervold at 527-3329.

Lake George: Canada Street will close Fri-Sat nights during the car show

Lake George ​Village officials and the Warren County Sheriff Department “will be closing Canada Street from Mountain Drive to Sewell Street for the cruise parade on both Friday and Saturday night from 5 pm to 10 pm,” said a press release from Mayor Bob Blais.

“Access to the village streets during the cruise will be Sewell Street on the south and Mountain Drive on the north.

“​Following the cruise Route 9 will be closed to traffic from Route 9L intersection on the north. Motorists residing in that area or staying at motels will be allowed showing identification to pass through.

“​The road closure has been approved by the Adirondack Nationals, Town, and Village officials as a means to provide safe passage for pedestrians and eliminate burnouts in the busy Route 9 corridor.”

Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m., registered Adirondack Nationals vehicles will “Cruise-In” Lake George Village.

The Cruise route is on Route 9, Canada Street, north to south and back, through the Lake George Village ONLY, they stress. “This is the cruise route most everyone will remember and is now based on changes to the roadway through Lake George village.”

