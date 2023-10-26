Halloween last call!

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Halloween is back, with a full slate of “Spooky Season” events to prove it.

Fright Fest, weekends through October at The Great Escape. “Thrills by Day” Boo Fest for kids, “Frights by Night” scary stuff after 5.

BooTown, October weekends, Route 149, Fort Ann. Daytime family fun ($8). Nighttime interactive haunts with fire pit ($20). 818-601-1184 or at bootownny.net.

Haunted House & Bake Sale, Sat.Sun. Oct. 28-29 & Tues. Oct. 31, by All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York at Aviation Mall. Hours vary. $5. Info: andy@allabilitiesny.org

Lake George Historical Association Ghost Tours, Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Courthouse Museum. Donation: $15. lakegeorgehistorical.org.

Haunted Holidays Haunted Barn at Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward. Fri.-Sat., Oct. 27-28, 6-9 p.m. “Scariest in the area,” they say, with kid-friendly options. $10, $5 child, under 4 free. Info: littletheater27.org.

Castle by Candlelight, Fri.-Sat. Oct. 27-28, 8-9:30 p.m. at Skene Manor, Whitehall. $15. Reservations: 499-0654.

Boo2You Halloween Festival, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m. downtown Glens Falls. Trick or trea party, petting zoo, themed dances, more. Followed by Adirondack Thunder home opener at 7 p.m.

Stiles House Haunted House, Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 28-29, 7-9 p.m. at the Circa 1820 Ransom Stiles Historic House and Community Center, Main Street, Argyle. $10, $5 child. Rain or shine.

Fall Fest Craft Fair and Halloween Festival, Sat., Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Barn at French Mountain, LG. Trick or Treat for kids in costume. 100 vendors.

Lighted Jack-o-Lantern Trail Walk, Sat., Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m. at Hudson Crossing Park, Schuylerville. Person & Pet costume parade, more. Donation: $5.

Zombie Walk, Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Pember Nature Preserve, Hebron.

Trick or Treat! with the Feeder Canal Alliance, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:45-6 p.m. at the “Spooky” Coal Silos, Maple Street, Hudson Falls. Treats and canal boat art project, for kids ages 10 and younger.

Trick or Treat, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. at participating stores in Aviation Mall. Costume contests in three age divisions begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Pumpkin Chunkin’ party, Saturday, Nov. 4, 1-5 p.m. at Adirondack Pub and Brewery, Lake George. Pumpkin catapults and more to end the season. Bring your own Jack-o-Lanterns.

Trunk or Treat in cars

Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 28, 3 to 5 p.m., back parking lot at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls off West Notre Dame Street. Info: Genevieve Carney at youthministry@fpcgf.org.

Hudson Falls School Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.-noon on Franklin Street south of the Hudson Falls Community Pool. Free face painting, refreshments.

Up Yonda Farm Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 28, 3-6 p.m. in Bolton Landing. Free admission. Free treats for costumed kids, pumpkin decorating, live raptors, wildlife exhibitions, give-aways.

‘Jeeptoberfest’ Trunk-or-Treat, Sunday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Crandall Park. Dress up your Jeep to hand out candy (free registration at Jeeptrunkortreat.com) or just bring the kids for the goodies. RSVP on Facebook.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office 3rd annual Trunk or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 29, noon-2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center in Lake George. All free.

More Trunk or Treat…

Trucks and Treats” Saturday. Oct. 28, 2 to 5 p.m., parking lot at F. Donald Myers Education Center, Henning Road, Saratoga Springs. Decorated backhoes, excavators, dump trucks, cement trucks, ladder trucks, more, for kids to trick or treat. Costumes welcome. It’s free. Info: SBitzer@wswheboces.org

Trunks & Treats Barn Dance, Saturday, Oct. 28, 3 to 6 p.m. at The Historic Salem Courthouse. Nonperishable food donations welcome.

Schroon Lake Trunk or Treat, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. at the Pavilion above the Town Beach. Trick or treating, live music, food, more.

Owls & goblin gallop

Wilton Wildlife Center guided nighttime “quiet” hike to learn more about owls’ habitats, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 26 and 27, at 7 p.m. For ages 16-up . Register: wiltonpreserve.org. Info: 450-0321.

30th Annual Goblin Gallop, 5K & 1K children’s Halloween Hop, Sat., Oct. 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m. beginning at Abraham Wing School. “So fast it’s scary.” Costumes encouraged. Treat bags for kids. Adult entry: $30, By Adirondack Runners. Registration at 8 a.m. or online.

Halloween & the arts

The Rocky Horror Show, Staged version, now through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Fort Salem Theater, in Salem. Mature themes. Select dates include midnight performances. Tix: $15-$36.

Monsters of Rock Halloween Headbangers Ball, Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theater in Hudson Falls. Heavy metal tribute band.

James Bond Halloween Ball and Concert, Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. 18 guest artists plus string quartet and horn section play music from the movies. Also, Bond costume contest.

Costumes Optional Social Dance by USA Dance, Sat., Oct. 28, 7-10 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls. $15, $5 students. Info: 222-7349.

Rock & Oddities.Con, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-28, at Saratoga Springs City Center. Local rock and heavy metal bands, haunted maze, more.

Owloween, Sat., Oct. 28, 4 p.m. Owl’s Pen Books, Greenwich. Readings by four award-winning literary horror writers.

